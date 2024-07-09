Nollywood Star Omoborty Shares Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has thrilled her fans by releasing her pre-wedding photos and videos, marked with the hashtag #Morenife24.

The celebrated actress, brimming with excitement, shared that her marital journey is set to commence, embracing the beauty and elegance of tradition.

Omoborty first announced her engagement to Adeniyi Olabiyi in March, delighting her followers with a heartfelt video on Instagram.

The 44-year-old star, known for her captivating performances in Yoruba films such as Okanjua and Alapo Aje, has two grown-up children, a boy and a girl, from a previous relationship.

Reflecting on her past, Omoborty explained that the father of her children could not be considered her spouse as he never paid her bride price.

In a previous interview with Saturday Sun, Omoborty revealed her tender side, discussing her approach to handling cheating partners. “Cheating is a very painful thing, especially for me, a very jealous person. But if I find my partner cheating, I’ll still forgive. Nobody is perfect. Everyone is a sinner, although we sin differently and we all ask God for forgiveness. I might not bring the matter to social media because I don’t like bringing personal issues on the internet, but never say never. Our emotions could betray us at times even to our surprise, then we react differently to emotional issues,” she shared.