8,000 students participated

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has conducted has moved its Nigerian National Mathematical Sciences Olympiad Competition to computer-based marking the end of pen and paper exercise that started in 2006.

Onyekachi Njoku, Controller, Information and Public Relations, NMC, in a statement on Friday, said the feat was a total departure from years of analogue competition to digital exercise that would herald improved results.

He said: “The competition, since its inception in 2006, has been a paper and pen competition. But in tandem with the advanced global technology and improved internet penetration, NMC as a centre of excellence in the Mathematical Sciences had to respond to changes as being driven by technology by conducting the competition online.

The Director/Chief Executive of NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine said that moving the competition to computer-based will ensure that NMC and students work closely and seamlessly leveraging the advancement in technology.

He said the new development will enable students to sit in the comfort of their homes and classes to participate in the competition. “It will also go a long way to ensure improved standard and quality of not just the competition, but the standard and quality of education in general.

He challenged students, schools, and parents to ensure they worked harder to meet the standard of the competition, knowing the quality and standard of the competition all over the globe.

The NMC Chief Executive also pointed out that Nigeria’s participation in the International Mathematical Sciences Olympiad has improved the country’s image in the comity of nations, stressing that the competition has brought the country’s education to international limelight

Meanwhile, the Head of the Olympiad at NMC, Associate Prof. Solomon Ojo, disclosed that over 8,000 students took part in this year’s competition in eight subjects namely; Senior Mathematics, Junior Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Senior Informatics, Junior Informatics, and Junior Science

He stated that digitizing the Olympiad competition was the only way to maintain standards and improve the efficiency of the competition.

He apologised for whatever technical hiccups that were experienced at competition, describing it as teething problems that would be resolved soon.

He gave the assurance that every observed glitch would be taken care of before the commencement of the second round of the competition.