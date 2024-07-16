NITDA to train young Nigerians as ‘digital literacy champions’

By Chinelo Obogo

In its bid to propel Nigeria towards achieving a 70 per cent digital literacy level by 2027, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with GetBundi Education Technology, is embarking on the training of selected National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as well as 5,000 Nigerian youths from the creative industry as Digital Literacy Champions. The training will also include selected individuals in the informal sector from 12 states in Nigeria under the pilot phase that is designed to last till December 2024 before a nationwide deployment.

The selected youths will undergo a comprehensive two-week digital literacy training programme and will thereafter receive a 10-week online training in either graphics, video editing, or digital marketing that will equip them with valuable skills for their professional development and make them employable as well enlisted in the digital job portal. They will also be onboarded as Digital Literacy Champions and become NITDA ambassadors, training and sharing their knowledge with peers, community, family, and friends.

The DL4ALL initiative aims at training a critical mass of Nigerians in the informal sector in foundational digital literacy skills to equip them with the necessary tools to access and utilise online resources for education, employment, and financial services safely; protect themselves online from cyber threats and misinformation; communicate and collaborate effectively using digital tools; and develop the digital fluency required for many in-demand jobs.

To achieve this, NITDA is collaborating with GetBundi Education Technology, an edtech platform that is poised to equip Africans with digital skills relevant for the 21st-century digital economy. Already, GetBundi has developed a digital literacy framework for Africa as well as an implementation model which necessitated a collaborative MoU signed between NITDA and GetBundi.

Speaking at the meet-and-greet with members of the creative industry in Lagos at the weekend, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, said the Federal Government acknowledged the contribution of the creative industry to overall economic growth and is willing to support the sector by empowering the members with digital skills to improve on their content delivery and gain more visibility.

He said the programme “is a testament to Government’s commitment to ensuring that every member of the creative industry has the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in this dynamic digital landscape.”

“We are paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future where digital literacy is a cornerstone of success,” he said.

In his response, the founder of GetBundi, Osita Oparaugo, described digital literacy as the cornerstone of successful digital transformation in governance and society.

“Without digital literacy, the true potential of digital transformation remains untapped, leaving individuals and communities at a disadvantage,” Oparaugo said.

He thanked the Director General of NITDA “for recognising the importance of competency and capacity building in digital skills through our collaborative efforts.”

Speaking on behalf of the creative industry, renowned filmmaker, Teco Benson emphasised the long-overdue importance of equipping industry players and newcomers in Nigeria with the right skill sets.

“I can assure you that this initiative will renew trust between the creative industry and the government. No one can carry the digital literacy program than us,” Benson said.