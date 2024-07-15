Niger Republic jailbreak: Fear grips border towns, NIS on red alert

National

By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has been placed on red alert following last Thursday’s jailbreak in Niger Republic, in which hundreds of terrorists, criminals, and drug traffickers had escaped from the Koutoukale Prison.

Presently, there is palpable fear in Nigeria border towns with Niger Republic, over concerns that criminal elements, especially terrorists, may escape into Nigeria, to perpetuate their evil acts.

However, the NIS has placed their men on red alert, to prevent terrorists and criminal escapees from entering into Nigeria.

In a circular signed by the Acting Deputy Comptroller General, NIS, MC Oki, the Comptroller General stated that, “the Comptroller of Commands and officers of formations along Niger -Nigeria boarders are instructed to be on red alert with intention of ensuring that you track all suspicious movements and arrest any such prison escapees and report same to the service”.

He noted that the circular became very necessary as the suspected terrorists and other criminals escapees may sneak into Nigeria to join other terrorist gangs to continue to perpetrate mayhem  in the country.

However, an NIS officer told Daily Sun that there were still palpable fears at our border towns with Niger Republic.

