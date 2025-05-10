From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has raised concerns over the low enlistment of South-East youths, urging them to seize career opportunities within the force.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ahmed Shinkafi, Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command (GTC), made the call during an Open Day in Enugu, part of NAF’s 61st Anniversary celebrations. Represented by AVM Anthony Martins, Chief of Staff, GTC, Shinkafi noted that South-East participation remains disproportionately low despite NAF’s expanding role in national security.

“It is worrisome that young people from this region show little interest in joining the Nigerian Air Force and other security services,” he said. Shinkafi highlighted NAF’s opportunities for career growth, academic advancement, and training both locally and internationally.

He also emphasised gender inclusion, encouraging women to take up combat and leadership roles. “We want more female officers and airwomen… women can bring unique perspectives and innovative ideas,” he stated.

Shinkafi urged traditional leaders and community heads to mobilise youths to join NAF, describing it as a leading air combat force in Africa with a strong peacekeeping record. “Today, NAF operations are driven by advanced technology, modern platforms, and a highly trained workforce,” he added.

Alhaji Abubakar Sambo, Sarkin Hausawa of Enugu State, commended NAF’s commitment to unity and security, noting the Open Day showcased career prospects. Students like Ralph Uchechukwu of Nike Grammar School expressed interest in becoming pilots, while Nonye Onyeabor of New Haven Secondary School, Emene, said the event inspired her to see NAF as a place where women can excel.