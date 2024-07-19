N128m fraud: Company director jailed for five years

The Director of Asher Trust Investment Limited and Fifteen Network Limited, Daniel Ungbo Silas, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for fraud in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Justice O. J. Enobie of the FCT High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, convicted and sentenced Silas after EFCC prosecuted him and his companies on two-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and dishonest conversion of property to the tune of N128 million.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Daniel Ungbo Silas, being the Director of Fifteen Network Limited, sometime between the fifth day of October 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory, while being entrusted with certain property to wit: the sum of N88,000,000 paid into Fifteen Network Limited’s Bank Account by Mohammed Awwal Musa for the purchase of United States Dollars, committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property when you dishonestly converted the said sum to your own use, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, (Abuja) 2024 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

In addition to his sentence, the convict is to refund the sum of N128 million being the proceeds of his crime within 30 days.