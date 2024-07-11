Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented its 2024 budget estimates of N1.9 trillion to the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC with the commitment that early approval will further fast track socio-economic transformation and improve the standard of life and infrastructures in the Niger Delta region.

NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/GEO), Samuel Ogbuku, while addressing the committee which has Erhiateke Ibori-Seun as chairman, highlighted the success stories of the commission with its last budget estimates, saying the 2024 fiscal year would witness accelerated development with the support of critical stakeholders.

Ogbuku said in preparing the 2024 budget, entitled: “Budget of Renewed Hope,” the primary objective is to sustain a robust foundation for sustainable economic development and greener future for the region.

He gave the summary expenditures to include, personnel cost (N38.5 billion), overhead cost (N29.2 billion), internal capital (N8.9 billion), legacy projects (N1 trillion) and projects development (N835 million), bringing the amount to N1.9 trillion.

The MD/GEO disclosed that the proposed budget will be funded through the Federal Government contribution, oil companies contribution, ecological fund, arrears owed NDDC by the Federal Government and recoveries by the Federal Government agencies, revenue brought forward, borrowings and internally realised income.

“Investing in critical infrastructure is a key component of our fiscal strategy under the 2024 budget proposals. The present management is re-navigating its process of intervention by adopting the public-private-partnership model as a vehicle to drive sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

“To this end, we are in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund to gainfully engage the youths of the region to reduce crime and economic sabotage. We have strategically made provisions towards diversifying our source of funding as we intend to source an aggregate of N1 trillion to fund ongoing legacy projects of the commission in 2024,” Ogbuku said.

On fiscal reforms, he said: “We shall introduce new performance management frameworks to regulate the overhead cost. Accordingly, only activities that are tied to measurable programmes will be approved. We have moved away from the previously line item budgeting system to sectoral allocation.

“Therefore, I will once again commend the 10th National Assembly’s firm commitment to stop the unnecessary circle of delayed annual budgets. I am confident that with our renewed partnership, the deliberations on the 2024 budget shall be completed soon to pave the way for the 2025 budget as this present management is poised to normalise the NDDC budget calendar.

Ogbuku restated the commitment of NDDC management to deliver inclusive growth and enhance the welfare of the Niger Delta region.

While seeking sustained support and collaboration of the federal lawmakers, the NDDC boss assured of the strong commitment of management to deepen the relationship with the National Assembly.

Ogbuku had, in his opening remarks, highlighted the gains and achievements of the 2023 budget of the commission, saying a lot of progress was recorded in the region and that much is being done to complete all ongoing projects embarked upon by the NDDC.

He said: “It is my honour to be here today to render an account of what we have done and also present the commission’s 2024 budget proposal to this hallowed chamber.

“But before I proceed; I wish to thank the President, Bola Tinubu, under whose leadership I have been called to serve and also to the Supervising Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

“It is a matter of recorded history that we have moved from being transactional to transformational, and transformation is practical.”

In this regard, we thought it has to be all encompassing, from areas of youths training, areas of supporting our entrepreneurs, areas of infrastructure and development.

“In the area of our youths training, We came up with Project HOPE to put together a proper data base of the youths and artisans of the Niger Delta. It will aid us in engaging these youths in their area of competence. Project HOPE is also an offshoot of the Renewed HOPE of Mr. President, as it made us look out for opportunities on how we can gainfully engage the youths of the region.

“In the area of infrastructure, we came up with ‘Operation Light Up Niger Delta Region’, this has seen a reasonable number of the communities being lit up using solar powered street lights which have boosted the economic activities of the communities at night.

“Health is wealth, and good health remains at the core of human development. The NDDC, through the free medical mission, has provided health solutions to over two million Niger Deltans across communities in the region and remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to improve healthcare and all other critical sectors that impact positively on the overall development of the health and wellness of the people of the region.

“Ineducation, we have awarded foreign scholarships to 750 individuals between 2023 and 2024, and provided educational grants to 84 individuals.”

Additionally, we are distributing 45,000 Ulesson tablets preloaded with Nigerian and West African Examinations Council syllabus to schools in the nine states in the Niger Delta region.”

The MD/CEO told the federal lawmakers that a new dawn of progress and development is emerging under the present NDDC management as standards and effectiveness are being redefined in driving positive change in the region.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Erhiateke Ibori-Seun, commended the commission’s management team for the comprehensive documentation and promised accelerated legislative action on the proposed budget.

Ibori-Seun, representing Ethiope federal constituency in the Green Chamber, said the National Assembly is committed to transparency and improved wellbeing of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Flanked by other committee members, the federal lawmaker urged the NDDC to remain focused and help Mr. President deliver his Renewed Hope mantra in the Niger Delta.