My break from Nollywood helped me build more brands, says Emeka Ike

By Seyi Babalola

Emeka Ike, a seasoned Nollywood actor, has stated that taking a break from the movie industry has benefited him.

Emeka, who is known for his role in the movie Deadly Affair, disclosed this while announcing his comeback.

The actor departed the entertainment scene following the breakdown of his union with Suzanne Emma.

But the movie star, who just made a comeback, said in a conversation with NollyNow that his time away from the business allowed him to establish more recognizable brands for himself.

Recounting his landmark progress, he noted; “My absence was not really bad because it gave me room to build more brands apart from Emeka Ike you know. I now own Nollywood TV on Startimes and I’m still building other brands that are highly in demand.

“We are breaking the ice once again. I want to keep entertaining my fans and give them what is expected from me.”