Matawalle bags Excellence in Leadership award

By Zika Bobby

The former governor of Zamfara State and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has been conferred the Award of Excellence in Leadership by a group that identified itself as Concerned Citizens of Six Geopolitical Zones In Nigeria.

The Comrade Bassey Ayanga-led group handed over the plaque to the former governor at an event held in the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, in Abuja, Thursday, describing the Minister as proactive, riveting, and a dedicated quintessential character whom the leaders of tomorrow look up to as a model in the finesse of character and excellent disposition to national issues.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Ayanga commended Matawalle for his nation-building effort, especially his renewed commitment to end insurgency, banditry, and all forms of violent agitations in the country.

Ayanga noted the administrative prowess of the minister during the bloody conflict that erupted earlier in the year along Forcados River, particularly in the Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Responding, the minister expressed his gratitude, describing the gesture as shocking to him especially as he was completely oblivious of the development forehand. “My advice to the youths is to stay patient and pray for this administration to succeed because we all see that it is a practically reformative.

, responsive and dedicated administration that craves the support of all. Don’t allow yourself to be misinformed into staging any protest.

“Kindly tell your neighbours to shelve their planned action against the government because it will do no one any good. We must all join hands to build a viral nation,” he said.