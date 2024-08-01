National

Major markets, banks, filling stations closed in Port Harcourt

Markets along Ikwerre Road closed and road deserted in Port Harcourt
From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Popular markets, shopping malls, and banks closed for business in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday.

This closures coincided with increased security measures, with police and military personnel patrolling popular areas of the state capital.

The Daily Sun observed the closure of banks along Station Road, Ikwerre Road, Aba Road, and around the ever-busy Rumuokoro area in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The popular Mile 1 and Mile 3 Markets along Ikwerre Road were also shut down, leaving the road deserted.

