Insurgency: Reps canvasses increased funding for NEDC

From Paul Orude Bauchi

The House of Representatives Committee on North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has urged the federal government to increase funds for the Commission to address the challenges of devastation arising from the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Usman Zannah, made the appeal when she led members on an inspection visit to the ongoing NEDC projects in Bauchi state, as part of its oversight functions.

Zannah assured of the readiness of the National Assembly to facilitate more legislative actions that would strengthen the activities of the Commission for effective service delivery.

The Chairman commended the NEDC for executing projects that directly impacted the lives of residents in Bauchi State. Some of the projects inspected by the committee included the ongoing construction of the 53km Kirfi-Gombe Abba road linking Bauchi and Gombe State, the reconstruction of three bridges at Kalajanga, Bara, and Tashan Turmi Bridges along Bauchi to Gombe highway.

She urged the contractors working on the projects to adhere to the terms and references of the contract to give the Commission value for the funds released.

While conducting the Committee round some of the projects in Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Government Area, the Managing Director/CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali said, that the commission was in the Bauchi State to supervise how the work was progressing to ensure that the projects were executed in line with the specifications and contractual agreement.