IgboMustGo rhetoric threatens Nigeria’s unity – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has condemned the #IgboMustGo hashtag on X calling for a protest to force Igbo people out of Lagos and other South West states.

In a controversial post on July 27, an X handle, @LagosPedia called on Lagosians and other South West stakeholders to prepare for “massive protest of #IgboMustGo” to take place from August 20-30.

The post stated that Igbos had one month to relocate their businesses from the South West states and charged all Yoruba people resident in the South East to return home.

Many prominent Nigerians, including Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have already condemned the #IgboMustGo agenda.

In a statement on Friday, Obi said the “genocidal threats” against the Igbo tribe were deeply disturbing and called on the authorities to take immediate action to arrest and prosecute its instigators.

“Let me pointedly warn that such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution, which guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

“Those in authority must show leadership and urgently speak out against such divisive rhetoric.

“Immediate action should be taken to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda, serving as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security and unity,” the leading opposition figure said.

Obi urged all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding.

“The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

“We must not allow our present challenges to drive wedges among us,” he added.