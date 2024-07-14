I have fulfilled my mission in eradicating cultism in Kogi poly – Rector Ogbo

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Usman Ogbo, has said he has fulfilled his mission of eradicating cult activities and other social vices at the institution.

Before his assumption of office in 2020, Professor Ogbo said the polytechnic was notorious for serial killings and disruptions of academic activities. He stated that cult members operated with impunity, instilling fear in both students and lecturers.

However, Professor Ogbo implemented security strategies that led to the identification and expulsion of cult members and other criminals. He disclosed this during an interaction with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State Council, who visited to congratulate him on his elevation to the rank of full professor, the renewal of his appointment, and to commiserate with him on the passing of his brother.

The Rector highlighted his commitment to aggressive innovation and physical development of the institution, citing the construction of student hostels, investment of over ₦150 million in library facilities, and the establishment of various directorates in line with global best practices.

Professor Ogbo outlined his achievements, which included:

Inauguration of committees to address the institution’s challenges

Transformation of the campus landscape through physical projects

Restoration of confidence in the academic output of the institution.

He noted that prior to his tenure, the institution was perceived negatively, with its certificates considered substandard. The lack of functional hostels also forced students into off-campus accommodation, leading to social and economic challenges. To address this, Professor Ogbo secured a bank loan with government approval and mobilised staff to oversee the construction of new hostels.

Furthermore, the Rector banned the sale of handouts and textbooks, sanctioning erring staff members. He also prioritised programme quality, resulting in the full accreditation of 30 programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Professor Ogbo also oversaw the institution’s first combined convocation in over a decade, spanning from 2010 to 2023.

To ensure value for money, Professor Ogbo enforced strict adherence to project specifications for TETFUND projects, leading to timely completion and even the revival of abandoned projects. He commended former Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his support and expressed gratitude to Governor Usman Ododo for his ongoing commitment to the institution’s transformation.