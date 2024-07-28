How Senator Ubah died in London

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, is dead.

The Senator was reported to have died in his hotel room in London at the age of 52 years as a result of cardiac arrest. He was said to have travelled to London three days ago to attend the graduation ceremony of his daughter.

Ubah who was elected on the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP) for two terms and later defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) was the new pillar of the APC in Anambra State.

Senator Ubah was born on September 3, 1971 and hailed from Otollo-Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He was a politician and businessman engaged in the oil and gas sector, as well as the media.

Senator Ubah was very active in the politics of Anambra State having contested the governorship election in the state for a record of three times.

There was indication also that the late senator was preparing to run for the office of the governor of the state on the platform of the APC coming up next year.

Perhaps, in pursuit of this new dream, he defected from the YPP, a platform he was elected Senator twice and joined the APC few months after his re-election into the 10th Senate.

Senator Ubah since his defection into APC has been very visible and was almost the face of the party’s resurgence in Ananbra State.

His death came some few months after an assassination attempt was made on his life at Nkwo Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area where his convoy was attacked and his SUV riddled with bullets, resulting to the death of some of his aides.

Recently, there have been concerns over the sudden physical change in the appearance of the once chubby senator, casting doubts over his health condition as he suddenly became slim.

Many had attributed his death to an unconfirmed tummy tuck operation apparently carried out to reduce his size.

His many battles

A Federal High Court, Lagos Division, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016 had granted interim injunction against Ifeanyi Uba’s Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited on the application of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Justice MB Idris while granting the exparte order on the application of Mr A.B Mahmoud, SAN, counsel to AMCON, restrained Capital Oil and Gas and Ubah from dealing with any assets or funds of the company within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court also made an order freezing all the bank accounts of the company until the matter is finally determined.

AMCON purchased nearly N100 billion debt of Capital Oil and Gas from several commercial banks, and has been in protracted negotiations and court battles with the senator, who was a major player in the downstream sector of the oil and gas sector.

Senator Ubah since his foray into politics has charged the political atmosphere in Anambra State. He had unsuccessfully contested for governorship post in the state on various political platforms.

He contested for Anambra South Senatorial Zone election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party and got re-elected in 2023 before he ditched the party for APC.

Therefore, that was great mourning in Anambra State, especially within the APC circle in Nnewi since the news of his death filtered out.

The atmosphere in his hometown, Nnewi and Awka showed clear evidence of grief as his radio station, Authority FM, was not on air for hours.