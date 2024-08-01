Hoodlums vandalize vehicles, property in Yobe

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Some hoodlums have allegedly vandalized government vehicles during the protest in Yobe State.

Dozens of youths reportedly infiltrated protesters in Potiskun, Yobe commercial hub as protest get underway and attacked a local government office. Similar chaos were reported in Gashua and Nguru as protests snowballed into violence.

The security situation compelled Yobe State government to impose curfew in the state

According to the state government, some hoodlums have taken the advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“Therefore, the state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (rtd), said.