Gov Alia approves removal of BSIEC boss, Chen 

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has approved the removal of Dr John Chen as the chairman Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, (BSIEC) .

The state house of assembly had on Wednesday July 3, 2024, recommended the removal of the BSIEC chairman accusing him of poor judgment.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kula Tersoo and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, said governor had accepted the resolution.

The statement said “The Assembly accused the BSIEC chairman of lacking good judgement as to which decision will appeal to the greater majority of all stakeholders, and also that his actions so far in office fall short of the public interest.

“Governor Alia has accepted the resolutions and directed the Chairman of the commission to immediately hand over to the administrative secretary of the commission.”