From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and other warring groups to end the crisis rocking the university.

The student body appealed to the parties to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance in the interest of the students and to forestall the interruption of academic activities in the institution.

The crisis, which has lasted a few months, stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Fasina, by a member of the SSANU FUOYE branch, Mrs Folasade Adebayo.

Recently, the university’s Governing Council cleared the VC of the allegation following the report of the investigative panel. in spite of this, the staff union continued its protest against the management.

Amid the unabated crisis, the Governing Council on Monday approved a six-month annual and research leave for Prof. Fasina and appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, as acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, the National Vice President of NANS, Sileola Akinbodunse, said the student body was worried about the growing trend in the university, which she said might have negative effects on the students if not addressed.

The student leader explained that students, as one of the stakeholders in the institution, should not be dragged into needless controversies and power plays, adding that the educational pursuits of the over 50,000 students should not be made to suffer.

According to her, “NANS further learnt that Mrs Adebayo, being a member of SSANU, has been using the Association to fight her battle at the expense of the students of the institution, a situation which has become a serious concern to the student body. We cannot sit idly by and watch students be used as cannon fodder by these warring parties.

“While NANS cannot stop SSANU FUOYE Branch from agitating for the cause of its members, we decry and condemn the activities of the Branch Chairman, Mr Benjamin Faleye, as inimical to the peace and tranquillity hitherto enjoyed on the campus of FUOYE.

“However, after exhaustive investigation by the NANS on the happenings in the university, we can say unequivocally that the brouhaha in FUOYE is pure internal politics at play. It is also a ploy to discredit the outgoing VC by the principal dramatis persona in the crisis, to worm their way into the heart of the incoming VC.

“This is no doubt an act of calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it! We condemn this act as NANS leaders, and we want peace to return to FUOYE.

“We hereby call on all the warring parties in the university to sheathe their swords, especially when the Governing Council of the institution has investigated the matter and cleared the VC of the allegation levelled against him.

“We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to issues in FUOYE, knowing full well that students will be at the receiving end. Where two elephants fight, we all know that it is the grass that suffers. This is what we stand against in FUOYE and will not allow such to happen.”

Akinbodunse appealed to the national leadership of SSANU to rein in the branch chairman in FUOYE, Benjamin Faleye, to consider the recent lifting of his suspension by the Governing Council as a way of resolving all lingering issues in the interest of the students.