Fresh leadership crisis looms in LP

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The unending crisis rocking Labour Party (LP) took worsening dimension last weekend following the request by the party’s former National Treasurer, Mrs Oluchi Opara, that embattled national chairman, Julius Abure, should quit his position due to the expiration of his tenure.

Mrs Opara claimed that since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bluntly rejected the ill-fated national convention Abure purportedly conducted in Nnewi, Anambra State, this year for being in contravention of the party’s Constitution, he lacked the legal authority to continue in office, especially after the expiration of his tenure.

She further warned the party members aspiring for any elective office on the platform of the party on the dangers in Abure signing their nomination forms, stressing that such forms would be voided by the electoral umpire.

She specifically commended INEC for standing very resolute on the side of legality by rejecting the highly boycotted Nnewi convention because it contravened the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC Guidelines and Regulations for Political Parties 2022.

Opara who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, urged the leaders of the party, especially elected members of the party that are statutory delegates to both National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention, to rise up to save the party from the impending disaster.

Her words: “If Abure is allowed to submit any nominated candidate for any election to INEC, it will void the candidacy of the prospective aspirant as he no longer has legal authority to do so,” she warned.

Insisting that the electoral commission did not recognise the Nnewi convention, and brandishing a letter from INEC, which stated that it did not monitor the convention, Opara claimed that Abure and his cohorts are hell bent on misinforming unsuspecting members of the public about the failed convention.

“We stand here as members of our great party, the LP, which has been in great turmoil since immediately after the 2023 general elections as a result of the obnoxious ambition of Julius Abure, whose tenure elapsed on June 9, 2024.

“In light of the letter from INEC, the recognised and registered LP Constitution as provided by INEC to us is that of 2019. So, those parading themselves as elected national officers of the party with the purported 2024 constitution is null and void. INEC did accept the purported 2024 constitution as well as every other aspect of the failed Nnewi convention.

“This will put to rest all the lies Abure has been spreading about that INEC has approved his convention. We are calling on leaders of the party, especially elected members of the party that are statutory delegates to both NEC and national convention to rise up to save the party from the impending disaster.

“We know and aware that Abure and his cohorts are hell bent on misinforming unsuspecting members of the public about the failed national convention, especially when it has to do with the election of national officers of our party and the amendment of our party’s constitution which INEC has refused to honour becaus of lack of due process.

“No amount of propaganda can change a badly taken decision to a right one when we all know it failed to follow laid down constitutional provisions.”