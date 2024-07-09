FIRS chairman Adedeji wins award for fiscal reforms, pledges support for Tinubu’s economic revamp

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has reiterated his commitment to continue to deliver more in supporting President Tinubu to revamp the economy and bring prosperity to the good people of Nigeria.”

In 2023, the FIRS collected a record N12.374 trillion in tax revenue, surpassing its target, and is aiming for N19 trillion in 2024.

Adedeji gave the reassurance after he was honoured with the Award for Fiscal Reforms and Innovation at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

The annual recognition programme, organized in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), celebrates top officials who have made exceptional contributions to public service over the past year.

NEAPS is designed to inspire patriotism, promote innovation, and recognize people at the forefront of efficient public service delivery. Recipients of this award are chosen through a rigorous process that evaluates their contributions to their states, communities, and agencies.

Speaking to newsmen, Adedeji said, “I have received many awards in the past, but I am particularly elated about this award. I see it as a good reflection of the work we have put into the service of our dear nation. It will spur me to continue to deliver more in supporting President Tinubu to revamp the economy and bring prosperity to the good people of Nigeria.

“I want to thank the organizers, particularly, office of the Secretary General of the Federation for considering me for this honour,” he added.

In a statement by Technical Assistant – Broadcast Head, Broadcast Media Unit, FIRS, Aderonke Ogunleye, Adedeji’s recognition is a testament to his leadership in driving transformative initiatives at FIRS to modernize Nigeria’s tax administration.

She recalled that he introduced TaxPro Max, a digital platform that has streamlined tax collection, making it more efficient and transparent.

Ogunleye added that by leveraging technology, Adedeji has simplified tax compliance and enhanced FIRS’s ability to maximize revenue effectively.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, who was also honoured with the “Outstanding Revenue Collection” accolade at the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) by President Tinubu, has vowed to go after smugglers bent on sabotaging the revenue drive of the government.

Adeniyi speaking to State House Correspondents said, “This national recognition is a challenge for the Service to double its efforts in making this country proud. It motivates public officials to dedicate themselves and perform diligently in office.”

According to him, the NCS is on the heels of smugglers and would continue to ensure that Nigeria’s borders remain safe.

“What we do goes beyond revenue. We are also saddled with a security mandate. We protect our society and we regulate trade across the borders.

“We are doing security. We are running after smugglers to ensure that Nigeria is safe. I am happy that we are keeping our borders safe. Those who have attempted to compromise our integrity have been disgraced and we will continue to do that. We are doing all of these without compromising our mandate of facilitating trade,” the CG Customs said.

He also said through the efforts of officers and men of the Service, revenue generation by the Nigeria Customs Service has increased in the last year.

“We are firing on all cylinders. We have three major mandates. We are supposed to be generating revenue for the government. We have done over Four Trillion Naira in the last year.”

“Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council’s (PEBEC) recent ranking showed that the Nigeria Customs Service was among the top-performing government agencies. Adeniyi noted that it was not a sheer coincidence but a result of the commitment and hard work of his men.

“We moved up 27 steps from 28 percent that we were just about six months ago, we are now 100%. We have now joined No.1 with four other agencies of government. So that makes me happy and it also shows that, when we facilitate the environment around trade, it can help to increase revenue,” Adeniyi said.

On the NEAPS award he received, the Customs boss said it was a recognition not only for him but for the entire Nigeria Customs Service. He said the award would spur them to do more.

“It is a very good feeling for you to know that you put in your best in what you do and you are appreciated. I’m indeed very delighted to have been specially recognized today.

“But then you all know that it is not a recognition of Wale Adeniyi as a person. This is a recognition of the institution that I represent. It’s a collective recognition for what every Customs Officer and men, serving in different parts of the country, are doing to mobilize resources for economic development,” he said.