FG tasks maritime stakeholders on war against corruption

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has again emphasized the need to stamp out corruption in all sectors of the economy with special consideration to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for a stronger economy. It also stresses the need for a review of the Council Act for optimal productivity.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, made the call Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a speech during the 2024 edition of the International Maritime Seminar for Judges and Maritime Lawyers organized by the Shippers’ Council.

Senator Akume, while expressing disbelief at the degree of corruption in the Maritime sector calls on all stakeholders to work together, harmoniously to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the maritime industry. He observed that the sector is a vital part of any economy endowed with marine resources.

Senator Akume, said, “This administration recognizes the essential role and economic significance of the maritime sub-sector in diversifying, revamping, and strengthening the economy. It was in light of this that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu established the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, tasked with exploring and harnessing the enormous potential of this critical revenue source.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to state that this ministry is pivotal in driving economic growth and diversification and generating employment for our teeming youths.

The SGF reminded us that the age of globalization, with rapid development in international trade, needs maritime law and innovations that will help in shipping technology, such as electronic shipping documentation and challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts like those in Ukraine and Palestine.

“This seminar provides a veritable and specialized opportunity for judicial officers to interact and acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to efficiently and effectively resolve maritime disputes.

“At this juncture, I must add that a strong and independent judiciary, where court decisions are transparent, fair, timely and adhere to internationally recognized norms is essential for encouraging both foreign and local private sector investment.

“I assure the organizers and participants of this Seminar that the administration of President Tinubu remains committed to fulfilling its international, regional and sub-regional obligations, particularly regarding the international conventions, treaties and agreements to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“I am aware that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s enabling Act, promulgated in 1978, requires revision to address recent developments in the maritime sector adequately. “Our administration, therefore, supports the ongoing efforts of the National Assembly towards enacting a robust Port Economic Regulatory Framework for the Port sector.

“It is noteworthy to state here that corruption is a significant impediment to development and efficiency in any society. It increases the cost of doing business, limits economic growth, negatively impacts social well-being, deprives the government of legitimate revenue and tarnishes the country’s image. I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to work together harmoniously to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the maritime industry”.

Also speaking, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, corroborated that since the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the ministry has been working assiduously to strengthen the institutional and legal frameworks of the Agencies under the Ministry.

He said in this regard, the Ministry has recently thrown its weight behind the repeal of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Act 2978, CAP N113 LFN and the Enactment of the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, 2024, to bring it up to speed with current realities and maximize the gains of the ongoing reforms when it is eventually passed into law.

“To our distinguished Judges from various jurisdictions, we earnestly hope, that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s International Maritime Seminar for Judges will provide a veritable platform for the harmonization and indeed unification of business laws for greater economic integration of our dear African Continent.

“As you are aware, if our business laws are harmonized, it would go a long way in enhancing International investment, reducing transportation and transactional costs and promoting the ease of intra and inter-African trade which is currently encouraged by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“Let me also stress here that the Federal Government places a premium on the outcomes and recommendations of this Seminar. I, therefore, charge all presenters, discussants and participants to discuss all issues dispassionately as the government is ready to look into all recommendations arising from this seminar to implement them.

“As many of you are now aware, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the National Judicial Institute have been actively collaborating since 1995 when the first seminar was held, to provide the Justices and Judges of our superior courts with Knowledge of the contemporary development in the complex and dynamic subject of admiralty law and practice, as it affects the administration of justice in Nigeria”

The Minister further remarked that the maritime sector is a complex and dynamic field that necessitates comprehensive legal and regulatory systems.

“As Justices/Judges, your role is indispensable in interpreting and applying maritime law to resolve disputes, uphold international standards, and promote justice.”

Meanwhile, the Minister has maintained that the seminar is a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, sharing best practices, and addressing the evolving legal issues that impact the maritime domain. He said that some of the topics for discussion at this seminar critically examine some current and topical issues in international maritime law.

“Similarly, the topic of trade facilitation and Alternative Dispute Resolution are not only relevant but are indeed germane in international trade facilitation.

“Maritime law is not just about resolving conflicts at sea; it is about safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of nations, corporations, and individuals.

“It ensures the protection of the marine environment, the regulation of maritime commerce, and the security of navigation routes. The rule of law in maritime affairs underpins the stability and prosperity of the global economy.”

Chief Justice of the Federation CJN, Justice Ariwola, while declaring the seminar open, reminded Justices of the immense contribution of the Judiciary in fostering the development of a Nation.

He said that collaboration between the two bodies having been established several years ago should be a pivot in shaping admiralty laws to ensure that the sector meets the desires of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Furthermore, he said that the national policy on the rule of law recognises continuous training as well as key elements that guarantee the independence of the Judiciary including the quality of the judicious system.

“As you are all aware, training and capacity building is also an integral part of the legal profession for members of Nigerian bar and benches irrespective of their choosing fields.

“In light of the ongoing, this seminar is designed to equip participants with emerging developments in the sphere of admiralty laws and the challenges of digitalization and globalization which may arise in the adjudication of admiralty matters by judges.

“I can say without contradictions that judges who might have participated in this seminar in the past have become better equipped with the knowledge of rudimental Maritime laws, emerging maritime claims or cases.”

“Justice Ariwola noted that the seminar, which has gained international recognition with the attendance of foreign countries in the past, has ushered in the 2024 edition to play a pivotal role in the maritime economy, which is a key economic sector of the country with expected Gross Domestic Production (GDP).”

The seminar is scheduled to last for three days to provide legal frameworks for admiralty laws.