By Seyi Babalola

The Federal Government has terminated the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship program due to inefficiency and misallocation of national resources.

Previous scholarship recipients had complained about the government abandoning them while studying abroad.

The BEA project, which was formed through diplomatic partnerships, provided possibilities for Nigerian students to study abroad in countries such as China, Russia, Hungary, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Serbia.

However, the government claims that the system is no longer sustainable.

Despite assuring that all pending stipends and entitlements had been disbursed up to December 2024, and that additional funds had been requested to address currency-related shortfalls, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, confirmed the programme’s cancellation during a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday.

“2024, when I assumed office, I was asked to approve N650 million for 60 students going to Morocco under the BEA programme. I refused. It’s not fair to Nigerian students,” Alausa said.

“I reviewed the courses—some students went to Algeria, a French-speaking country, to study English, Psychology, and Sociology—courses we teach better in Nigeria.”

The minister criticised the lack of oversight in the programme, pointing out that the government covers yearly travel expenses for beneficiaries but does not track their academic progress.

“In 2025 alone, the government planned to spend N9 billion on just 1,200 students. It’s unjust to spend such a huge amount sending students abroad to study courses available locally while millions of Nigerian students receive no support,” he stated.

Alausa added that every course currently being studied by BEA recipients is available in Nigerian universities.

“We have evaluated every course these 1,200 students are studying abroad—every single one is available in Nigerian universities. We are cancelling the BEA. It is not the best use of public funds.

“That money will now be used to fund local scholarships and support more students,” he said.

The minister assured everyone that current BEA beneficiaries would be allowed to complete their programs, but no new admissions would be admitted under the agreement after 2025.

Alausa also chastised some beneficiaries for using social media to “blackmail” the government rather than going through the normal channels.

In response, NANS President Olushola Oladoja praised the minister’s position and the education ministry’s progress since Alausa resumed office.