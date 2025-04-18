From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) said it is currently investigating global platforms like Truecaller and TikTok over their handling of Nigerian citizens’ data.

NCDPC also said that it has intensified efforts to secure sensitive information within the country’s healthcare system.

The National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this during a working visit to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, in Abuja, where both parties discussed strategies to improve data protection in the health sector.

Speaking on the scope of Nigeria’s data protection law, Dr. Olatunji said: “If you reside in Nigeria and process Nigerian data, you are within scope. Even if you are outside Nigeria, once you process the data of Nigerians, you are within scope and that’s why we are currently investigating global platforms like Truecaller and TikTok.”

He explained that the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act) 2023 applies to both local and international entities handling the personal data of Nigerians, with clear provisions on cross-border data transfers requiring adequacy decisions to ensure that foreign jurisdictions offer similar levels of data privacy protection.

The visit also marked a significant step toward enhancing data security in healthcare, as the NDPC and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare announced a partnership to strengthen safeguards for patient information.

According to a statement by NDPC spokesperson Itunu Dosekun, the collaboration aims to tackle emerging challenges in healthcare data privacy while aligning with key priority areas of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

During the meeting, Olatunji provided an overview of the Commission’s mandate and stressed the urgency of establishing systems to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity, and security of personal health data.

He warned that mishandling such data could result in discrimination, misdiagnosis, and even fatalities.

“This sector is generally sensitive, and the kind of information collected has to do with medical records which could be used to discriminate against anyone seeking to have good healthcare,”he said.

He further emphasised that the global shift toward digital systems means every online activity leaves behind a “digital blueprint,” reinforcing the need for robust data protection measures across hospitals, HMOs, and other health-related entities.

In response, Pate acknowledged the importance of health data protection, citing the large volumes of information collected across healthcare facilities.

“The health sector is a unique sector. We collect extensive data — from personal health details to demographic statistics — across all our facilities,” he noted.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the Commission’s progress and committed to ensuring compliance across 107 associated health institutions.