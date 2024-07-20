FG announces rescue of 58 more girls trafficked in Ghana

An additional 58 girls who were trafficked to Ghana have been rescued by the federal government.

The rescue was made public by the Director of Media Public Relations, and Protocols for the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Balogun disclosed that the latest effort brings the number of rescued persons over the past few months to 105.

“Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman NIDO Board of Trustees in Ghana disclosed this to the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa when she stopped by to visit the trafficked victims at their location in Accra,” he said.

Balogun further provided a breakdown of the states of those rescued, revealing that 47 are from Kano, five from Katsina, two from Jigawa, and four from Kaduna.

“The rescued women and children are on their way back to Nigeria where they will be properly profiled and counselled, by NAPTIP, reunited with their families and rehabilitated by their various state governments.

“Apart from the newly rescued ones, 11 more girls, earlier rescued and in the care of NIDO BOT Chairman, Chief Callistus Elozieuwa and the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana, Ifedayo Adeoye have also been repatriated back to Nigeria.”