End bad governance: A/ Ibom youths shun govt palliatives, begin protest in Uyo

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Contrary to social media and official position of no protest in Akwa Ibom state by state government , youths in the state have joined the nationwide protest against bad governance which started yesterday across all the states in Nigeria.

In Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital some youths gathered on Friday at the popular Ibom plaza at the junction leading to the Hilltop Mansion chanting songs and addressed other youths on the need for all to join them in the ten day protest .

The youths carried placards with some inscriptions such as : ” We need Refineries, ” Increase Army/Police Welfare, ” We say no to insecurity, ” Give our girls jobs not Hookup”, ” Reduce fuel price to N100 per litre and ” The more you build hotels, more you encourage prostitution” among others .

The protesters who flooded the Ibom plaza circus with their public address system said they remain at the venue in the next nine days till bad governance in Nigeria is completely banished to give way to new government that will listen to the yearnings of the people emerged .

Speaking to Daily Sun st the venue of the protest in Uyo, the leader of the protest Nta George said government didn’t want the protest to hold in the state but they youths refused to accept the palliatives .

” Anybody who said the protest is not holding in Uyo is lying. This message can not change the fact that we are hungry .

” Maybe a few persons have compromised . Whatever benefits they have from government we don’t care . They just received the public that Akwa Ibom is not participating in the protest.

” Anybody who wants to know whether there is protest in Akwa Ibom should ask me .

” I will tell them the people are hungry . I will tell them the cost of living in Akwa Ibom is too high . Akwa Ibom is one of the most expensive states . So why should they say there is no protest ? .

” When there is hunger, there is protest . The protest is synonymous with hunger . The higher the hunger , the higher the protest” .

On the capacity to sustain the protest in the remaining days . If others refuse , I will be here alone in the coming days .

” Government can not gather a few that are feeding well and disbursed some money to them announcing that there is no protest in Akwa Ibom .

” As you can see we are very peaceful .We are not protesting in chaos neither are we planning violence . We are protesting peacefully because we are hungry and we want the government to make it possible for families to feed three square meals a day .”

However , Akwa Ibom government have been busy giving out palliatives across the 31 local government in the state just to discourage the youths from protesting in the streets .

Addressing the youths at Government House, Uyo during the monthly Covenant Service tagged ” But They Shall No Further” governor Umo Eno promised to reciprocate such gesture by the youth through monthly welfare programme.