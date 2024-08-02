End bad governance: A/ Ibom youths shun govt palliatives, begin protest in Uyo

From Isaac Job, Uyo
Contrary to social media and official position of no protest in Akwa Ibom state by state government , youths in the state have joined the nationwide protest against bad governance which started yesterday across all the states in Nigeria.
In Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital some youths gathered on Friday at the popular Ibom plaza at the junction leading to the Hilltop Mansion chanting songs and addressed other youths on the need for all to join them in the ten day protest .
The youths carried placards with some inscriptions such as : ” We need Refineries, ” Increase Army/Police Welfare, ” We say no to insecurity, ” Give our girls jobs not Hookup”, ” Reduce fuel price to N100 per litre and ” The more you build hotels, more you encourage prostitution” among others .
The protesters who flooded the Ibom plaza circus with their public address system said they remain at the venue in the next nine days till bad governance in Nigeria is completely banished to give way to new government that will listen to the yearnings of the people emerged .
Speaking to Daily Sun st the venue of the protest in Uyo, the leader of the protest Nta George said government didn’t want the protest to hold in the state but they youths refused to accept the palliatives .
” Anybody who said the protest is not holding in Uyo is lying. This message can not change the fact that we are hungry .
” Maybe a few persons have compromised . Whatever benefits they have from government we don’t care . They just received the public that Akwa Ibom is not participating in the protest.
” Anybody who wants to know whether there is protest in Akwa Ibom should ask me .
” I will tell them the people are hungry . I will tell them the cost of living in Akwa Ibom is too high . Akwa Ibom is one of the most expensive states . So why should they say there is no protest ? .
” When there is hunger, there is protest . The protest is synonymous with hunger . The higher the hunger , the higher the protest” .
On the capacity to sustain the protest in the remaining days . If others refuse , I will be here alone in the coming days .
” Government can not gather a few that are feeding well and disbursed some money to them announcing that there is no protest in Akwa Ibom .
” As you can see we are very peaceful .We are not protesting in chaos neither are we planning violence . We are protesting peacefully because we are hungry and we want the government to make it possible for families to feed three square meals a day .”
However , Akwa Ibom government have been busy giving out palliatives across the 31 local government in the state just to discourage the youths from protesting in the streets .
Addressing the youths at Government House, Uyo during the monthly Covenant Service tagged ” But They Shall No Further” governor Umo Eno promised to reciprocate such gesture by the youth through monthly welfare programme.
Eno who did not disclose details of the monthly welfare explained that the package will cover about 5000 youths and appreciated them for
resisting the temptation to join in the protest.
He said Akwa Ibom youths have averted the much anticipated violent outcomes as reported in other states and urged them to maintain such disposition throughout the ten days the protest will last.
Eno assured youths that the planned social programme will be unveiled and launched in October 2024 adding that it will accommodate unemployed youths across all local government areas in the state.
“Let me start by thanking Akwa Ibom youths. They have done extremely well. Let these words get to them that I am very proud of them. I am proud of them for keeping Akwa Ibom safe. We celebrate all of our youths wherever they are. They did not protest, not because the Police stopped them, but God spoke to them.
“I am extremely grateful to our youths for understanding that we can dialogue and get all what we want, and that we can work together as a people.
“We will launch a programme that will support about 5000 youths in Akwa Ibom State monthly.
” It will go round across the entire local government areas. We should be able to support youths that are not employed to have something that will help them, because they have made us proud. This State has always been the home of peace, and you have kept it so. I am proud of you”
Meanwhile , the protesters have defied government antics to discourage them from joining the nationwide protest against bad governance.
One of the protesters identified as Titus Akpan said they will would protest till the condition of governance changed in the coming days .
” We can sustain this protest in the coming days . If others refuse ,we will continue “. He said