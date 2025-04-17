By Merit Ibe

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd., the maker of Indomie Instant Noodles, has flagged off the 17th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards.

The search for Nigeria’s most inspiring young heroes officially began on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Themed “Unsung Heroes,” this year’s edition sets out to uncover and honour incredible stories from children across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones—stories that might otherwise go untold. These acts of physical, social, and intellectual bravery not only inspire but also reflect the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian child.

The Heroes Awards is a unique initiative that celebrates the courage, resilience, and brilliance of Nigerian children aged 15 and below.

The Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju, announced that entries have commenced, adding that submissions can be made online.

“Our commitment to spotlighting the heroic acts of Nigerian children remains unwavering.

When we launched this initiative in 2008, our goal was clear: to recognize children who display uncommon courage, whether by risking their own safety, standing up to societal issues, or using their minds to solve real-world problems. Today, that mission continues stronger than ever.”

The Indomie Heroes Awards follows a structured, three-phase journey, beginning with a call for entries where inspiring stories are gathered from across the country, through both digital platforms and on-ground outreach that extends to even the most remote areas.

The second phase focuses on screening and selection, where a credible panel of judges will rigorously review and verify each entry, capturing some of these extraordinary acts through re-enactments and mini-documentaries.

Finally, the celebration and recognition will be held in October 2025, when the most remarkable young heroes will be honoured at a grand awards ceremony in Lagos.

The awards are divided into three main categories: physical bravery — recognises children who risked their own safety to save others or prevent harm.

Social bravery — honours children who have stood against societal challenges like child marriage, illiteracy, and environmental issues.

Intellectual bravery — celebrates children who have applied creativity and intelligence to solve real-life problems.

To be eligible, nominees must be Nigerian citizens aged 15 or younger, with verifiable stories of courage and impact.

New to this year’s edition is a unique twist: state-level recognition for runners-up across all categories. This ensures that even more young heroes receive the spotlight they deserve before the national finale.

Ashiwaju emphasised the importance of community involvement, urging parents, teachers, guardians, and local leaders to share the stories of brave children around them.

“By beginning the shortlisting process early, we’re able to expand our reach and uncover even more deserving stories,” he added.

“This year, we aim to go further and deeper in identifying exceptional children who are changing their communities—quietly, yet powerfully.”

Each winner will receive a grand prize that has increased from the previous edition, along with additional rewards aimed at supporting their education and development.

Since its inception, the Indomie Heroes Awards has recognised 59 exceptional children, awarding millions of naira in scholarships and giving these young heroes a platform to shine. Many past winners have gone on to pursue education and leadership opportunities, breaking barriers and changing the narrative of what young Nigerians can achieve.

As Dufil Prima Foods continues this legacy with the 17th edition, the company remains deeply committed to one goal: celebrating the bravery, brilliance, and boundless potential of Nigerian children.