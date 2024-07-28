Danger as refugees take over Lagos underbridges

By Philip Nwosu

In Lagos, living and life can be arduous for some folks. Though there are many who are enjoying the good life the Centre of Excellence offers, yet there are many other hapless and helpless ones in their midst, most of them can hardly find a decent place to lay their heads at night.

Therefore, it is a common sight at under the sprawling bridges of Agbongbo, National Stadium, and Ijora Olopa in Lagos, to see an entire community of people who are struggling to survive in Lagos.

These spaces, originally meant for vehicular traffic and drainage, have become home to thousands of them who have nowhere else to go to.

These poor residents often referred to as “bridge dwellers,” create a unique precarious society amidst the city’s infrastructure.

The dwellers know that living under these bridges in Lagos is a constant battle with societal elements, but they have now choice. They live in improvised shelters made from discarded materials like wood, plastic, and corrugated metals. During the rainy season, these homes are vulnerable to flooding, leading to loss of the hard-sought improvised property and, at times, lives.

The people who live in squalor with their families carry on their daily activities under the bridges with their children, some of whom do not attend schools, seen playing in the open spaces near the bridges from morning till evening.

Sunday Sun discovered that most of them are from the Northern parts of the country, while a few others are from the Southwest.

It was also discovered that the insurgency in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest had chased them out of their comfort zones to Lagos, where they believed there is relative peace to secure their families and eke out a living.

One of the hapless dwellers, Abubakar Ismail, who reluctantly spoke to Sunday Sun said: “I am from Zamfara State, and when the crisis became too much there, I contacted my brother who had left earlier, and he advised me to come to Lagos. When we arrived here, me and the remaining members of my family, had to stay here and see how we could survive.”

Ismail disclosed that he was a farmer in Zamfara State, saying that now in Lagos, he cannot farm because there is no land for him to farm on.

“But I have decided to do other menial jobs to ensure that my family and I are alright,” he said.

Ismail and his family of six have taken a portion under the Ijora Olopa bridge close to the shanty town called Otumara. They sleep and wake up there, saying “we have peace of mind here, unlike where we were coming from. You sleep with one eye open.”

He lamented that he lost two of his children to bandits in Zamfara as he recounted the circumstances that led to their death.

According to him, the bandits usually come to their village in Zurmi Local Government Area in search of food.

“They take the food forcefully and anything that stands in their way will be brought down. In Gidan Shaho, when they invaded the place, they shot sporadically to scare away innocent villagers. That was how their bullet hit two of my children that fateful day in 2022, and they died,” he sadly said.

He said these were some of the reasons they fled the state to Lagos.

Ismail’s story is not different from Sunday Garuba’s, 30, from Adamawa, a shoe mender, who said that he fled because of the crisis in the Northeast.

He said he ran from the state with his brothers in 2014 when members of the Boko Haram insurgents invaded their community, Mubi.

He said: “We are Christians, and when the attack became too much, our parents said that we should leave the state so that we can be safe. Then, the insurgents were looking for recruits whom they would convert. It doesn’t matter to them if you are a Christian or Muslim; once you are young and able-bodied, you are their target. They will forcefully convert you, indoctrinate you, and make you dance to their tune.”

Garuba and his two siblings said they never wanted that type of life, hence the reason they fled Mubi to Lagos to seek greener pastures.

“Here, we live under the bridge, in an open space. We were able to get mosquito nets and build a mini-tent to prevent mosquitoes. Before now, we built structures under the bridge, but after the fire under Apongbo bridge, the government came with bulldozers to demolish our structures,” he explained.

Garuba and his brothers are not alone. Monsuru, 37, has lived under the Ijora Olopa flyover for nearly two decades.

He said that after the death of his parents, he found himself on the streets, seeking a better life.

He said that he migrated from Ibadan in 2010 to Lagos in search of greener pastures, but since he arrived, things have been rough for him to the point he could not even find a decent accommodation with the little money he had.

He said: “When you are in Ibadan, people are always talking about Lagos as the land of opportunity and good life. But here I am in Lagos; providence is yet to smile on me, but I stay under this bridge as my home. The torment here is tough, especially from mosquitoes and the weather. I have to use this carton to demarcate my portion and give myself a sense of security. I did not learn any trade, so every day, very early in the morning, I trek to Ijora bus-stop to see if there is anyone that can hire me to work as a bus conductor for him. At least it’s better than stealing. Though the money I make in a day is little, I have to manage it.”

The dwellers pleaded with Sunday Sun not to use their photographs for fear of being hounded by the task force of the Lagos State government, especially as the task force had earlier demolished and chased them out of the area. The same goes for the mechanic workshop which lined up the area from Ijora Olopa to Costain Bus-stop.

Also, Ajani Aderigbigbe, an auto mechanic, said that living under the bridge in Lagos should not bother the government as that is where they found shelter.

“Abi no be government talk say shelter for all by the year 2000. Year 2000 don pass, we cannot find decent accommodation,” he stated in pidgin English.

He disclosed that he works under the bridge and passes the night there because he has nowhere to return to.

“This is my workshop and here also is my house. My children and family are also here with me. My wife is a petty trader and what we make is not enough for us, talk less of paying exorbitant rent outside,” he noted.

For Ajani, life under the bridge begins with the harsh reality of homelessness, adding thst “economic hardship, family disputes, or migration from rural areas in search of better opportunities often push individuals and families into this marginalized existence. The bridges offer a semblance of protection from the elements, but living conditions are far from ideal.”

The Lagos State overnment has disclosed that it has plans to turn the Ijora under-bridge into a recreational spot.

The government had earlier in the year destroyed illegal shanties and structures under the bridge.

In an update in penultimate Wednesday, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via a post on his X handle, revealed that the cleared space will be used for the public benefit of Lagos residents.

He said: “Following the expiration of the Commissioner’s five-day notice to unauthorized inhabitants of the Ijora Under-Bridge, the Special Task Force, under the direction of ACP Bayo Sulaiman, executed the removal of makeshift structures.

“Subsequently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority swiftly commenced the removal of debris. This initiative, however, extends beyond mere demolition and clearing. Guided by the directives of Governor #jidesanwoolu and HC #tokunbo_wahab, a team comprising the General Manager of LASPARK, Hon. Adetoun Popoola; the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, has embarked on a mission to transform this area into a recreational space.

“This endeavour aims to restore the public space for the benefit of Lagos residents, with community members also participating in the inspection and planning process. The transformation of Ijora Under-Bridge is poised to complement the adjacent National Theatre Complex’s ongoing refurbishment, symbolizing a comprehensive ‘Renewed Hope’ approach to urban regeneration, and further enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Lagos.”