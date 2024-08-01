CISLAC urges protesters to maintain peace

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged protesters in Nigeria to maintain peace and protect property amid fears that demonstrations are being exploited by criminal elements and political actors.

In a statement, Executive Director Auwal Musa Rafsanjani highlighted the deteriorating security situation, particularly in Kano, where political interference has compromised the safety of peaceful protesters.

CISLAC also condemned provocative statements made by public officials, including the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which have exacerbated tensions and incited further unrest. “Reckless and provocative statements by public officials can incite Nigerians to take to the streets. Such statements undermine the legitimacy of the protesters’ concerns and should be avoided.”

The organization called for the protection of demonstrators and appealed to leaders to prevent violence, emphasising that protests should remain peaceful and focused on legitimate grievances.

“The government should stop politicising security in Kano and protect the lives and properties of all. The balkanization of properties and killings witnessed are not in tandem with what innocent Nigerians are calling for,” the statement continued.

Furthermore, CISLAC criticised the government’s alleged sponsorship of counter-protests aimed at undermining the legitimate demonstrations. “The government’s actions have endangered peaceful protesters, leading to attacks and hijacking by thugs and non-state actors,” Rafsanjani added.

CISLAC had previously called on the government to ensure the protection of peaceful protesters, a measure that, if properly implemented, could have prevented the current state of chaos. “We have observed troubling trends and urge genuine protesters to continue their demonstrations peacefully to prevent criminals from exploiting the situation.”

The statement concluded with a plea to respected leaders across the country to ensure an end to the violence and destruction. “We appeal to all Nigerians to avoid any violent, criminal, and political destruction. The protests, meant to address legitimate concerns, should not be equated with criminal activities and violence.”

CISLAC said it remains committed to advocating for the protection of citizens’ rights and ensuring that their voices are heard in a safe and peaceful manner.