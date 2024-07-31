Atiku mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of ace singer and social activist, Onyeka Onwenu.

Daily Sun reported that Onwenu, 72, was confirmed dead at Reddington Hospital, Lagos after slumping at an event on Tuesday evening.

Her demise has attracted tributes from Nigerians in all walks of life.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku described Onwenu’s contributions to the nation as “timeless”.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, “Oh dear, I am so sad to learn of the passing of Onyeka Onwenu, MFR.

“Onyeka was a multi-talented woman whose impact would stand the test of time.

“She was a transformational journalist whose works, such as the documentary “Nigeria: The Squandering of Riches,” are timeless.

“Her musical prowess led to multiple hits, which will continue to resonate long after her exit.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to her beloved family and friends and the musical fraternity.

“May God grant her family the fortitude to bear her departure.”