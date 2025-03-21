…Moghalu submits nomination forms

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has promised to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible primary to the aspirants on the party’s platform for the Anambra State governorship election.

Abure spoke when the former Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, returned his completed expression of interest and nomination forms qualifying him to contest the party’s April 5 primary.

Showering encomiums on Moghalu as a very credible politician, Abure assures that the national leadership of the party will not anoint any aspirant to emerge the candidate of the party, promising to provide a level playing ground.

“We want to appreciate you for having faith in the party and deeming fit to use our party as a vehicle to actualise your long standing ambition to be the governor of Anambra State I want to say very clearly that LP has strived to be different. I said so because we have often disagreed with the manner and ways all other political parties organise and go about their primaries.

“We have often argued that most and all other political parties lack internal democracy. We have stayed clearly that most political parties that have had the opportunity, privilege of leading the country over the years are responsible why the country has not been able to develop to the level it ought to be in spite of our human and natural resources.

“We say so because if a process is skewed where there is godfatherism, money politics, then it will jeopardize the chances of competition and once there is no competition, it means that the best of the best can never emerge from that process.

“That is why we have often argued that it is for this and many other reasons that the country and several other States have been involved in the situation we found ourselves in. For us in LP we are determined to change that narrative, trajectory and we want to assure the aspirant that our own primary for the Anambra governorship election is going to be free, fair and credible,” he said.

Assuring Moghalu further, Abure said: “I want you to take it to the bank, that it is the people of Anambra State and more precisely, LP members that will be the determinant of who flies the party ticket.”

“We believe that you live with them, they know you and your trajectory, and in the best position to select the candidate of our party and that will deliver for the party on the November 8 governorship poll.

“I want to say without any equivocation or contradiction and want to be challenged with the statement that there will not be godfatherism and we have no anointed aspirant and the process will not be skewed towards an aspirant and I assure again that the process will be free, fair and credible.

“I want to appeal to you to go back to Anambra to do the needful by continuing to sell yourself, endear yourself to the people, especially members of the party responsible for electing the candidate.

“I want to clearly say that there is a meeting of the minds. LP is in search of individuals that are very credible and that have dignity in politics because we have discovered that there is no morality, honesty in politics and it is associated with all kinds of negative phenomena.

“So, when people steal, betray and tell you it’s politics. Whereas politics is supposed to be the most dignified career in the world because the destiny of the people and lives of the people are in the hands of those in power.

“We have been in search of credible men and women who can change this narrative, assume the saddle of leadership, have compassion on the people, and deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

“When we find men of goodwill, we open our arms to receive them. Little wonder we open all our arms to receive you when you come to join the LP. We believe, looking at your trajectory you are one of those credible individuals we feel that if you get the ticket, you will be able to do good to the people of Anambra State,” he said.

Earlier, the frontline aspirant, Moghalu, hah thanked the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity, nothing: “Anambra State is blessed with all its potentials, but we are not where we should be now. We need to rejig the leadership. This exactly is the force behind my ambition.”

“Mr. Chairman and your team, I assure you, I will not let you down. I am going into this race, the governorship of our State with the determination to win the election and we shall win by the grace of God.

“I acknowledge with all sincerity that power belongs to God and He gives it to whom He pleases. What we have done is to make ourself available and for God to make the decision.

“Giving me the opportunity to fly the flag of our party, provides us with the opportunity to have a State we can call our own,” he said.