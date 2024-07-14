Abia: Otti, labour unions meet to address minimum wage concerns

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti met with organised labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council, to address concerns regarding workers’ wages and other welfare issues.

During the meeting, NLC State Chairman Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro alleged that the state government was paying some workers less than the mandated ₦30,000 minimum wage. Okoro claimed that while the state government pays ₦20,100, local government workers receive only ₦18,000.

Governor Otti refuted these claims, stating that records show the state government is compliant with the ₦30,000 minimum wage, with the lowest-paid worker receiving ₦30,100. He directed the Accountant General to reconcile figures with labour representatives within one week to address the discrepancy.

Addressing the implementation of the new ₦35,000 national minimum wage, Otti clarified that the Abia State Government has not received any funds from the Federal Government for this purpose. He acknowledged the economic factors necessitating a wage increase, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and inflation, and assured workers that his administration is preparing for its implementation.

To foster closer collaboration, the Governor announced the creation of a Ministry of Labour and Productivity, assuring labour unions that the commissioner would be appointed from their ranks. He also addressed concerns regarding promotions and leave allowances. While explaining that irregular “command promotions” made by the previous administration were reversed, he assured workers that regular promotions are not affected. Otti directed the Accountant General to clear outstanding leave allowances.

Acknowledging the significant salary arrears owed to state institutions like Abia State University (ABSU), Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), and Abia State Polytechnic, inherited from the previous administration, Otti informed the unions that he is seeking legislative approval for a virement to address these challenges. He pledged to pay the arrears in tranches.

To ensure transparency, the Governor directed the Head of Service and Accountant General to involve labour representatives in future worker verification exercises.

Okoro, speaking on behalf of the unions, expressed satisfaction with the harmonious relationship with the state government. He outlined the reasons behind the earlier notice of a planned industrial action, which included the alleged minimum wage discrepancies, non-payment of the new national minimum wage, exclusion from the verification exercise, and outstanding leave and severance allowances. He clarified that the directive for the strike notice came from the national body of the NLC.