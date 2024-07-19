A/ Ibom LG poll: PDP begins sales of councillorship nomination forms

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has commenced sales of party nomination and Expression of Interest forms to councillorship aspirants across the 369 wards ahead of October local government elections in the state .

Speaking to Journalists at the party Secretariat along Atan Offot in Uyo on Friday, the state chairman of the party Elder Aniekan Akpan said the Sales of Forms which started yesterday will end on Wednesday, July 24th 2024 at party Secretariat daily except on Sundays at the stipulated timeframe.

Akpan said collection of forms on Saturday will take place from 9am to 3pm

“In keeping with the entrenched tradition of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, the party will imbibe the principles of fair play and transparency and also adhere to the party guidelines throughout the exercise.

“Our Party, the PDP has put all modalities in motion to ensure that we have a successful outing. Yesterday, we announced the Commencement of Sales of Forms and once that process is completed, submission will begin and also end on the stipulated dates. Thereafter we will screen candidates.”

He warned stakeholders across the 31 local government areas and wards to ensure that their actions , resolutions and choice of candidates promote peace and stability in the state as earlier advised by the leader of the party pastor Umo Eno adding such disposition will encourage the people to trust PDP in subsequent elections.

” I wish to reiterate the advice of the Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State who is our Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, that leaders and stakeholders across the different Local Government Areas and Wards must ensure that their actions, resolutions and choices promote the current legacy of Peace that we enjoy in this State and also make winning very easy for our Party, the PDP.

“We must, through our actions and choices continue to uphold and make good the trust of Akwa Ibom people on the PDP which has made them continue to choose our Party as the most preferred platform for the emergence of Leaders and Representatives.” He said .