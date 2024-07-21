2 die, others injured in Ebonyi road crash

From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A tricycle operator, Mr. Thomas Ogaga with the fleet number 5134 and his passenger, Mr. Paul Uche Nwobere, on Friday, reportedly lost their lives in a road accident along Abakaliki-Ogoja Express Way in Ebonyi State.

Recalling how the incident occurred, an anonymous witness and resident of the area told our correspondent that a truck with the registration number BZR 362 XB fully loaded with planks was heading to Abakaliki from Ogoja area but unfortunately, its movement was obstructed by some members of taskforce on haulage at Ndiechi Onuebonyi.

He added that while the truck was in motion, the taskforce men suddenly pushed a big log of wood into the centre of the road in a bid to stop the truck driver and collect toll fee; but unfortunately the driver lost control in the process of beating the obstacle and rammed unto the tricycle in the opposite direction.

According to our source, following the development, the lorry tumbled and emptied all the heavy planks on the occupants of the tricycle killing the rider, Mr Ogaga and Nwobere on the spot.

He disclosed that immediately the toll collectors noticed the level of havoc they had caused, they disappeared from the scene, abandoning both the bodies and the two survivors to their fate until the arrival of the FRSC personnel.

A petty trader in the area, Miss Chinasa Nwube, said it took the combined efforts of both the FRSC personnel and sympathisers before the victims trapped by the planks were removed, adding that the survivors were even brought out half dead.

A member of Ebonyi State Tricycle Owners Association whose name was not given appealed for the arrest of the suspected haulage collectors to serve as deterrent to other overzealous taskforce men in the state.

Sunday Sun gathered that the two survivors were responding to treatments at the time of filing this report.