By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday revealed that 1,973,253 candidates in over 20,000 secondary schools nationwide would write the May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which is the highest in the history of the 73-year-old exam body.

However, 574 secondary schools will not present students due to the Federal Government-approved sanction for their involvement in exam fraud.

Addressing newsmen on the forthcoming school exam, WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, said the council had adopted a new innovation from this year, as two candidates would not have the same questions on each number.

He disclosed that the conduct of WASSCE for candidates in 2025 would take place between Thursday, April 24 and Friday, June 20, 2025, in Nigeria, spanning eight and one day.

He announced that 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 secondary schools have presented candidates for the examination.

According to him, 979,228 candidates are males, representing 49.63 percent, while 994,025 candidates are females, which is 50.37 percent of the total candidature.

The HNO explained that the statistics showed a further increase in the number of females and males, respectively, compared to last year. “However, on the roll, the candidacy for this year increased by 158,627 candidates, they would be examined in 74 subjects, made up of 196 papers.”

Dangut further disclosed that about 26,000 practising senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various ministries of education, would participate in the examination as supervisors.

“The council is set for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates in 2025, in Nigeria. The council is in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, various state ministries of education, the Nigeria Police Force, other security agencies and stakeholders to deliver a credible examination to the Nigerian child and the public.

“The final international timetable for the conduct of the examination has been sent to all schools for their necessary guidance.

“As an organisation that believes in the use of modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to solve myriad of problems as well as improve service delivery to the Nigerian child, the Council has introduced its maiden computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for school candidates, 2025.

“From this year, two candidates will not have the same questions on each number. We have adopted this innovation for some of the WASSCE codes. This initiative is part of the paradigm shift in the education sector, particularly, the adoption of current test administration techniques geared towards upholding the academic and moral integrity of the National Policy on Education and in line with the vision of the Federal Ministry of Education,” he stated.

Dangut said the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, has directed examination bodies to exclude secondary schools sanctioned for examination malpractice by sister exam bodies.

Said he: “The Federal Ministry of Education has directed exclusion of schools sanctioned for exam fraud and WAEC has keyed into the new directive and 574 secondary schools will not have candidates for the May/June 2025 WASSCE.

“Any school or centre sanctioned by other examinations, such schools will not present candidates. If the sanction is for two, three, four of five years, other exam bodies will uphold the penalty.

“We have about 574 secondary schools nationwide that are not recognized to present candidates for this school exam. Their licence to present candidates has been revoked and other exam bodies will comply with the ministerial directive,’’ he stated.

On security, the HNO said the council cannot feign ignorance of the level of insecurity in the country and noted that several incidents have been recorded across the country during the conduct of WASSCE over the years.

He added: “For instance, in a particular geopolitical zone, last year, during the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2024, there was a threat to a particular subject, but everything was later brought under control. Conducting examinations in such situations have been challenging though surmounted. “

The HNO said the council would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police and the various state governments to provide adequate security to ensure the smooth and hitch-free conduct of the examination.

Dangut confirmed that the results of the school examination would be released 45 days after the last paper.