Nigerian international and Al Fayha winger Henry Onyekuru could be heading back to Turkey, with two Turkish Super Lig clubs expressing interest in signing him, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Onyekuru, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Fayha in 2023 from Adana Demirspor, has attracted attention from Eyüpspor and Kocaelispor.

Both clubs reportedly made contact with Al Fayha on Saturday to negotiate a potential deal for the pacey forward.

If the transfer goes through, it would mark Onyekuru’s fourth stint in the Turkish Super Lig. He previously had two spells at Galatasaray and one at Adana Demirspor.

This season, the Super Eagles winger has been in fine form, scoring 10 goals in 29 appearances for Al Fayha.