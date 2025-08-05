…Issues N100,000 fine

By Adewale Sanyaolu

There was pandemonium today at the Revenue House- the Corporate Headquarters of the Lagos Inland Revenue Service(LIRS) and officials of the Lagos State Parking Authourity over parking infringement by officials and workers of LIRS yesterday.

A mini fracas had ensued between the two Lagos agencies when LASPA stormed the ASSIBIF Road in Alausa and started clamping vehicles belonging to LIRS for illegal parking.

The LASPA officials affixed a N100,000 fine on each vehicle as fine for parking violation.

It took the intervention of some LIRS directors to wade off the LASPA officials, warning them that they lack the powers to clamp vehicles within and around the Revenue House, which is also a government agency.

The LIRS Directors subsequently directed the LASPA officers to remove the infringement notice stickers which bore the N100,000 on all the affected vehicles.

Recall that LASPA had earlier released a notice warning motorists that it would begin a clampdown on indiscriminate parking at Alausa, effective July 28.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, had during the July, Monthly Walk for Fitness Exercise, organised by the Office of the Head of Service enjoined LASPA to start the enforcement of indiscriminate parking within the State Secretariat in Ikeja and the Old Secretariat before extending it to other parts of the State.

A statement by LASPA Head Public Affairs Dunkwu Sunday, urged residents to comply with the State Parking Regulations by imbibing a model parking culture which include: obey parking signs and avoid traffic obstruction, noting that enforcement on indiscriminate parking of vehicles in the State has started.