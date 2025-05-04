… I’ve lost a confidant, friend and partner, Says Lalong

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, is dead.

Aged 74, Tyoden hailed from Mangu local government area of the state.

Amiably described as a gentleman, the former deputy governor, who served under Senator Simon Lalong from 2015 to 2023, was said to have passed on at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Sunday.

His former Chief of Staff, Silas Vem, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Sunday.

Tyoden, a professor of political science, was also the former vice chancellor of the University of Jos.

He was said to have taken ill last year and was, last Thursday, rushed to JUTH where he eventually gave up the ghost. He would have been 75 years in September.

He’s survived by his wife and four children

Former Governor and Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message, said he’s he is devastated by the death of his former deputy governor.

He said he’s lost a confidant, friend and partner.

Senator Lalong, who led some former members of his Cabinet on a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased in Rayfield Jos to commiserate with them over the loss, described the late Tyoden as a trusted political ally, confidant, teacher and mentor who served with him diligently during the tenure of the All Progressives Congress Rescue Administration.

He recalled that Prof. Tyoden brought significant stability, wisdom and experience to the government and worked tirelessly to ensure its success during the eight years tenure.

Lalong said Prof. Tyoden left indelible footprints in the sands of time having served the nation in various positions including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos where he turned around the fortunes of the institution.

He said as an academic, Prof. Tyoden did not only distinguish himself in teaching and research, but also mentored many students who have risen to the height of their careers in various fields.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family, particularly his wife Mrs. Abigail Tyoden and children.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Gyenu Tyoden thanked Lalong and his entourage for their words of comfort and condolences.

He said appreciated the partnership and collaboration that existed between them within and outside office, saying the family is grateful for the role that the deceased played in service of the State and nation at large.

He said the family will come up with burial arrangements which will be made available to the public in the coming days.