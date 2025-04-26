APC’ll soon pay dearly for it

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), has accused President Bola Tinubu of attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. He warned that this move would backfire, predicting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will soon implode.

Wabara spoke in response to recent defections by PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and several PDP chieftains in Delta State to the APC. However, he assured that the PDP remains unshaken.

The former Senate President acknowledged that the PDP would miss the defectors but stressed that their departure would not weaken the party’s prospects in 2027. Instead, he called the defections “a blessing in disguise. APC will soon implode as a result of the defection of PDP members coming to displace loyal APC faithful who have laboured to build their party.”

Moreover, Wabara predicted internal conflict within the APC. He said, “The PDP will laugh last because very soon, there will be an implosion in the APC. Those people joining the APC will soon want to displace the party members who have built the APC over the years. The displaced APC members will look for where to go, and they will simply come over to the PDP.”

Wabara showed no surprise at the defections, noting that “decampment in politics is not unusual.” He attributed the moves to factors like personal choice, distrust in the electoral process, and ambitions for a second term. “It was expected, and I think we should expect more. But there’s nothing to worry about. That’s politics. We long expected such defections, and we know the reason: Some are doing so for a second tenure, and some for protection,” he added.

Furthermore, Wabara expressed confidence that the 2027 elections would not be easy for the APC, despite its hopes. He also suggested that the defection of Ijaw PDP chieftains in Delta State would not have occurred if the late Ijaw leader, Pa Edwin Clark, were alive.

“I really mourn the death of Pa Edwin Clark because if he were to be alive, this political rascality in Delta wouldn’t have taken place. Even though Pa Clark was not a card-carrying member of the PDP, he was not in support of the APC policies and government. The Ijaws in Delta PDP wouldn’t have disrespected Pa Edwin Clark by taking that decision,” Wabara stated.

The former Senate President remained optimistic about the PDP’s future. He declared that the remaining members would rebuild the party into a strong force ahead of 2027.