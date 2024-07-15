Chukwueze illustrates Milan changes under Fonseca
The Paulo Fonseca reign at AC Milan is well underway now and with multiple training sessions in the bank, Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are two players to keep a close eye on.
As has been reported by Calciomercato.com, Loftus-Cheek is likely to find himself in a position where he needs to raise his game to make sure he continues starting like he was under Stefano Pioli.
This is partly because many expect Chukwueze to have a much better season than his first one in Milan and that could alter the usual starting lineup.
Last season, the best attacking quartet in a 4-2-3-1 formation saw Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic on the wings, with Loftus-Cheek in the middle and Olivier Giroud at the top. Giroud will be replaced by Alvaro Morata but if Chukwueze is as ideal a player for Fonseca as many assume, he will demand a place on the right wing.
Pulisic does not deserve to be dropped, and he can play in the middle of the three which leaves Loftus-Cheek playing in a deeper role.
One midfield spot is likely to be taken by Youssouf Fofana if he signs from Monaco, so then Loftus-Cheek is battling a lot of players for one spot in the team.