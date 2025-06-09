From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has debunked the news circulating on certain online platforms of an attack on his convoy by Boko Haram in Borno State.

A statement on Monday by his Media Aide, Brig. General Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd), described the incident as fake news.

The statement added at the time of alleged incident Gen. Buratai was in Abuja where he celebrated the Eid festivities in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers.

“In light of the recent mischievous and utterly false reports circulating on certain online platforms, I wish to categorically state that His Excellency Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd) CFR, Betara of Biu, Garkuwan Keffi, former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, was not attacked in any way, contrary to what has been falsely reported by some online media outlets.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja, in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers, and I have remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.

“This baseless rumour is a product of the reckless imagination of the purveyors of fake news, individuals whose sole aim is to malign him, spread fear, confusion and misinformation. The fabricators of these actions are not only mischievous but also deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“I sincerely extend my heartfelt and profound appreciation to the countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates and admirers of His Excellency, who reached out with genuine concern, prayers and goodwill. Your overwhelming show of love and support is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the enduring respect and affection we are privileged to receive from across the country and beyond.

“Let this serve as a reminder to the harbingers of fake news, that truth will always prevail. No amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who has devoted his life to the service of our great nation’. The statement said.