From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned the arrest of businesswoman Aisha Achimugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Achimugu was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Her lawyer, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu, who confirmed her arrest said , “Aisha Achimugu, who arrived voluntarily into the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

‘In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport.”Ojukwu criticised the EFCC’s action, describing it as a violation of a court order.

Reacting, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike described the arrest as an affront on the judiciary.

Okwu said it was strange that someone who returned to the country in line with her own averments before the court could be whisked away in such a manner.

He stressed that, “we had thought that the EFCC has stopped such action but this manner of arrest speaks volumes.

“From every record available, Aisha Achimugu filed an affidavit in court to voluntarily report to the EFCC today, Tuesday, then appear in court tomorrow, Wednesday.

“It is then strange that having returned to the country on her own volition, the EFCC had to swoop on her at the airport despite the subsisting court order.

“This confirms our earlier fears that her trial is political and is totally unfortunate.

“We urge the EFCC to respect the sanctity of the rule of law by releasing her.”

Okwu urged the commission to resist the temptation of being used by politicians to fight perceived political enemies.